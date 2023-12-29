Prolific footballer Gyati Lampung passes away

Ziro, 28 Dec: One of the most prolific footballers of his time and octogenarian, Gyati Lampung, passed away after a brief illness here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Born to Gyati Buda and Gyati Yazi in 1952, Lampung was among the first Apatanis to receive English education at St Mary’s School, North Lakhimpur, Assam, in the early ’50s, and did his senior secondary schooling from Ziro.

Lampung was an active sportsman during his student days. He was an excellent tennikoit (ring) player during the NEFA days and represented India in Australia, along with another octogenarian, Hage Hinda, during the NEFA era.

Lampung was also an excellent footballer and a famed left winger during the ’60s. He had represented the state in the Subroto Mukherjee football tournament in 1967 in New Delhi.

He had joined the Sashastra Seema Bal in 1968 and retired in 1990 as a sub-inspector.

After his retirement, Lampung had been actively involved in social and philanthropic activities in the Ziro plateau.

The clan members of the Atto Gyati Talyang Uru and members of the Hapoli Bazaar Committee mourned Lampung’s demise and offered their last respects at the funeral held on Thursday.

The shutters of Hapoli market were also closed for two hours as a mark of respect to the departed soul. (DIPRO)