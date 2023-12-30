Awareness progs on crop diversification

PAMPOLI, 29 Dec: The East Kameng KVK conducted two awareness programmes on crop diversification for rural farmers at Wessang village and at the KVK campus here on 26 December and from 27-29 December, respectively.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness about the importance and role of crop diversification, besides sustainable and profitable agriculture practices, the KVK informed in a release.

Addressing the farmers, KVK agronomy scientist Dr WP Devi spoke on “concept, types, approaches and benefits of crop diversification in mitigating various challenges faced in farming required for a lucrative and climate resilient agriculture to ensure food and nutritional security,” the release said.

Plant protection specialist Dr PP Tripathi apprised the farmers of scientific beekeeping, besides “the benefits of reaping higher production of crops with beekeeping, apart from providing extra income from negligible input,” it said.

Soil science expert AK Pandey informed the farmers about “soil fertility and management through cropping system in particular reference to the area,” while home science expert H Ganga spoke on value addition to a few important fruits and vegetables of the district.

Sixty-three farmers, representing 10 SHGs, benefitted from the programme, the KVK said.