India’s eye on Bangladesh election

As neighbouring Bangladesh goes for general election, India is closely keeping an eye on the outcome of the election. The election result is bound to have an impact on bilateral relations with India, particularly against the backdrop of China’s rise in the region. The 14-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pitted against the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami combine in what is seen as a fierce ideological battle. New Delhi is betting big on Hasina’s return to power for a fourth term, because of the Awami League government’s decent track record in reining in the extremist elements in the country.

The opposition players, especially Islamist parties, could be destabilising if they capture power, with dangerous implications for India’s interests. India would much rather see the Awami League stay in power. It is widely believed that the Modi-Hasina camaraderie is the reason why India-Bangladesh relations have been often described as being a ‘golden chapter’. In Hasina’s regime, India finds a government that is focused on antiterrorism, and has been crucial for the flourishing of India’s Northeast region. The Bangladesh election will be keenly followed in India in the coming days.