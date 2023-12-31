Evil elements trying to disturb peace: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, 30 Dec: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday appealed to all sections of society to shun violence and engage in dialogue to restore peace in the state.

He condemned the killing of a village guard by unidentified individuals in Kadangband in Imphal West district, stating that “evil elements are attempting to disrupt peace.”

Addressing a press conference at the CM’s secretariat, Singh said, “Let’s abandon violence, come to the negotiating table, and initiate a dialogue to restore normalcy.”

He mentioned that investigations are ongoing and security forces have begun combing operations to apprehend the killers of the village guard.

The CM assured that civil society organisations and the government machinery are working towards peace in both the hills and the valley areas.

Unidentified individuals killed a village guard, identified as Jamesbond Ningombam, in Kadangband at around 3:30 am.

Police said that suspected militants from a nearby hill were responsible for the attack.

Ningombam’s body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for postmortem examination.

Kadangband, located on the outskirts of Imphal West district, shares border with Kangpokpi district, which has experienced continuous violence since the outbreak of ethnic strife on 3 May. (PTI)