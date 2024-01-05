Situation not favourable for BJP ahead of LS polls: Pawar

SHIRDI, 4 Jan: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Thursday asserted that the political situation in the country is not favourable for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) polls and pooh-poohed the saffron outfit’s claim of winning more than 400 seats, saying it is out of power in several states.

Addressing NCP workers at a party conclave in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, he said that, after assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP announced several programmes and gave a host of assurances, but did not implement them and “cheated” people.

People have now started realising this, stated the former union minister.

“The situation in the country is not favourable for the BJP,” said Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the national-level opposition INDIA alliance.

The Rajya Sabha member said that BJP leaders have set a target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543, but the party is currently not in power in several states.

The BJP is not in power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, he pointed out. (PTI)