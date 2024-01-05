GBs provide assistance to families affected by fire

PASIGHAT, 4 Jan: Two days after the devastating fire accident that occurred in Sido village in East Siang district, relief poured in for the affected families from various quarters.

East Siang Gaon Burah/Buri Association (GBA) general secretary Tayam Dupak on Wednesday informed that the association’s president Pelsam Tayeng, vice president Tapir Tamut, general secretary Tayam Dupak, and its former Bilat circle president Kenkar Rina handed over Rs 10,000, while the Bilat circle GBA provided Rs 5,000 to the affected families.

Dupak informed that Tayeng’s wife, Odi Tayeng, donated two bags of salt, and Mirsam village GB Sukuram Mengu provided Rs 1,500 to Takar Karlo as immediate relief.

A devastating fire that occurred in Sido village in Kora circle on 1 January afternoon reduced the houses of Takar Karlo (GB), Tapang Taloh, Tasi Riba and Tai Riba, and the granary of Talung Siram, to ashes.

The owners lost all their belongings, including immovable properties, in the fire accident. (DIPRO)