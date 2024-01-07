Human resources produced by RGU serving nation in various ways: VC

RONO HILLS, 6 Jan: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that the university, since its inception, has produced a large number of quality human resources who are serving the nation in various ways.

Releasing the 4th edition of the university’s e-placement brochure titled ‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams’ here on Friday, Prof Kushwaha expressed appreciation “for the industry personnel for choosing the best human resources from the university.”

He said that several reputed industries and banking sectors have recruited human resources from the university in the recent past, “with a highest package of Rs 10 lakhs annual CTC.”

He emphasised on “grooming of best human resources professionals through various employability skill development activities, in collaboration with various industries.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that “the university’s placement cell has adopted a holistic approach to groom the students in the right direction by organising various skill development programmes.”

RGU Placement Cell In-charge Prof Tasi Kaye apprised the gathering of the prime activities of the cell and expressed gratitude to the companies and corporate sectors “for their unwavering support to help grow and develop the career of the students.”

RGU Placement Officer Susmita Chanda also spoke.