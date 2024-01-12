Strategic road project in Arunachal will boost development

The sanctioning of Rs. 1,782 crore for construction of a strategic road project in Arunachal Pradesh is a significant development. The ministry of road transport and highways sanctioned the project for the construction of the 82-kilometre-long greenfield road from Pango to Jorging in Upper Siang district. Upper Siang shares an international boundary with China and in the past Chinese incursion has been reported in the district. The construction of this 82-kilometre-long road will definitely help to speed up development in the district and also help the country from a strategic point of view.

It is a known fact that border areas remain underdeveloped. On the other side the Chinese have carried massive development. From building roads to railways and even constructing airports, the Chinese have ramp up the development activities. India has been a slow starter. The Frontier Highway, an ambitious project of the present BJP regime which is supposed to connect the majority of areas along LAC should be taken up on priority. This project, once completed, has potential to change the face of the areas along the Indo-China border. The lack of basic facilities, in particular roads, has forced people living along the border to migrate to district headquarters and state capital. But if the government provides facilities in particular roads, electricity, hospitals and schools people will not leave their ancestral villages.