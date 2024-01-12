Jaya Tasung Moyong conferred with Doctor of Letter

PASIGHAT, Jan 11: Eminent social worker Jaya Tasung Moyong from Pasighat has been conferred with honorary degree, ‘Doctor of Letters’ by Manipur International University.

The honorary doctorate certificate was handed over to her by Assam legislative assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary in the presence of NEHU vice chancellor P.S Shukla, Manipur International University vice-chancellor prof. Hari Kumar Pallathadka and other eminent personalities at a function in Guwahati on 9 January.

A state gold medal awardee, Moyong was also honored with the 25th Baya Karve Rashtriya Purashkar, 2020 for her fight against drug abuse and peddling.

DC Tayi Taggu and SP Sumit Kr Jha congratulated Moying for receiving the honorary degree. (DIPRO)