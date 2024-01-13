2 arrested for stealing LPG cylinders

CHIMPU, 12 Jan: The police here arrested two persons, identified as Baba Tamang alias Sunil Tamang (24), a resident of Chimpu, and Jemar Aying (24), a resident Jollang, on 11 January on the charge on stealing LPG cylinders.

Four LPG cylinders and a large quantity of stolen grocery items were recovered from their possession.

The police team that made the arrests comprised Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Chimpu Police Station OC Inspector N Nishant, Investigating Officer O Rongrang, SI T Bakhang, Constable J Romin, and CRPF personnel, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, the police informed in a release.