Guv interacts with students from Tirap, Longding

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik interacted with students from Tirap and Longding districts at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The students are on a ‘national integration tour’ organised by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR).

The governor advised the students to “avail maximum benefit from the tour, enhance your knowledge about different people, places and cultures, and imbibe awareness gained in all spheres of life.”

He informed them that state government-sponsored student exchange programmes are also in the pipeline “for the wellbeing of the students.”

Parnaik advised the students to “be disciplined, study hard, and excel in life, and be responsible and sincere to ensure a better future of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He complimented the 44 AR for conducting the tour and said that “such civic action will promote cooperation and goodwill among the force and the local people.”

He said that the AR has always been cementing good relations with the local people throughout the northeastern region.

44 AR Lt Col Devrat Beniwal informed the governor that the tour covered prominent destinations, including Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam, and Itanagar. (Raj Bhavan)