Apex bodies, churches urge Naga groups to come together for Naga solution

KOHIMA, 16 Jan: Naga apex bodies and churches have urged the NSCN (IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) to come together and collaborate for the resolution of the Naga political issue without any delay.

The appeal was made following a meeting of the Naga apex bodies and church organisations in Dimapur district under the banner of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the FNR here, the Naga bodies asked the two groups holding separate negotiations with the government of India to resolve the Naga political issue to walk the statement ‘Nagas are moving ahead’ declared on 23 January, 2023.

“In the spirit of sincerity and realism, the gathered bodies asked the NNPGs, which is composed of at least seven different Naga groups, and the NSCN (IM) to come to a meeting without delay and honour their commitments of the September joint accordant made on 14 September, 2023; the Kolkata meeting of 18 October, 2022; and the ‘Nagas are moving ahead’ declared on 14 January, 2023,” it said.

“This point was emphasised with a high note and urgency and expected the NNPG and the NSCN/GPRN to listen to the call of the Naga people,” the FNR said.

Following the September joint accordant inked on 14 September, the NNPGs and the NSCN (IM) have agreed to form the ‘Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation’, led by the convener of the NNPGs and the chairman of the NSCN, to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.

The two Naga groups on 14 January last year also declared their unconditional commitment to collaborate for the resolution of the Naga political issue with the government of India.

However, with no positive outcome, Monday’s meeting of the Naga bodies and churches also marked notwithstanding, their regional aspirations for growth and Nagas from every side must cooperate with each other without compulsion, the FNR said.

“In case, due to personal reason(s), one is unable to cooperate, we must respect their position. The Nagas at large shall not allow room for undermining nor overbearing anyone. In everything, we seek peace with all and for all,” the FNR’s press release stated.

Besides, the meeting also agreed to organise events in order to call upon the government of India to accelerate the Naga political agreements before the general elections, it said.

The FNR, along with Naga apex bodies and churches also called upon Naga people and respected citizens of the land to render support to the forms of transformative changes being dreamt of in accordance to global relevance.

The Centre has been holding separate negotiations with the NSCN (IM) since 1997 and the WC NNPGs since 2017.

More than eight years have passed since the signing of the acclaimed framework agreement on 3 August, 2015 with the NSCN (IM) and another six years have gone by following the inking of the agreed position on 17 November, 2017 with WC NNPGs.

The NSCN (IM) has remained adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga inhabited areas spread over four states of India – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland and also Myanmar.

However, the government of India is not willing to grant the demand.

On the other hand, the WC of NNPGs has expressed willingness to accept whatever is granted for now and continue with the talks. (PTI)