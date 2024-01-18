East Siang has to two DDSEs

[Indu Chukhu]

PASIGHAT, 17 Jan: In one district, there is one head of each department. However, that is not the case in East Siang education department as there are two deputy director of school education (DDSE). This situation has left the subordinate staffs in a dilemma as they do not know whose orders are to be followed.

According to an order dated 01.08.2023 issued by the commissioner education, Itanagar as many as eight principals/DDSE’s were transferred from their place of posting.

Jongge Yirang, who was holding the post of principal GHSS, Geku, Upper Siang district was transferred and posted as DDSE, East Siang district.

Odhuk Tabing, the East Siang DDSE was transferred as principal to GHSS, Geku under Upper Siang district in place of Yirang.

However, a new order was issued on 28.08.2023, wherein the transfer and posting of Yirang and Tabing were cancelled by the commissioner education.

Aggrieved by the aforesaid order dated 28.08.2023, Yirang approached Gauhati High Court,(Itanagar Bench) by filing writ petition WP(C) No. 452/2023.

The court under its order dated, 22 September 2023 in no ambiguity, stayed the order dated 28.08.2023.

Accordingly, the transfer order in respect of the petitioner and the respondent No. 4 in terms of the order dated 01.08.2023 was restored.

During pendency of the said writ petition, according to the petitioner Yirang, he approached the deputy commissioner East Siang district to allow him to join in the post by virtue of the transfer order dated 01.08.2023, however, the deputy commissioner asked him to meet the local MLA instead.

On 10 October 2023, the court in its order asked the East Siang deputy commissioner whether facts as alleged by the petitioner is correct.

The matter was listed for 11 Nov 2023 but the DC did not appear and his subordinate officers was not in a position to provide the information sought.

On 12 January last, an office memorandum was notified by the sitting DDSE Odhuk Tabing wherein it informed that the present DDSE is still assuming the office and taking charge as the DDSE of East Siang district.

A similar case had happened in Longding and Lepa Rada districts similar to the current one allegedly owing to political interference.