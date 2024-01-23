Lowang  inaugurates WTP

KHONSA, 22 Jan: Minister for PHE & WS Wangki Lowang on Monday inaugurated a water treatment plant (WTP) with 5,400 litres per day capacity at Old Subang village in Deomali block in Tirap district.

The WTP-one of the toughest and most challenging water supply projects in the entire Tirap district-will provide clean drinking water to Old Subang village and plug the water shortage.

The village lacked alternative water supply sources, making the implementation of this project imperative. The villagers have been relocated to a nearby area so that water can be supplied to the villagers from the newly inaugurated WTP without any interruption.

Lowang lauded the team of PHE&WS for timely completion of the project.

The GBs and PRI leaders expressed their gratitude to Lowang and the executing agency PHE&WS for undertaking the WTP project.

PHE&WS EE Bharat Sonam, JJM mission director Tomo Basar, Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav and Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang attended the programme. (DIPRO)