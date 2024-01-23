Task force to be formed to curb rampant encroachment, earth cutting near Donyi Polo Airport

PATILA, 22 Jan: Task force will be formed to curb the rampant encroachment and earth cuttings near Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar.

This decision was taken on Monday during a coordination meeting of the Papum Pare district administration, district police, divisional forest office, student unions under Balijan division, PRI members, goanburas and public under the initiation of the All Papum Pare District Students Union (APPDSU).

This task force will comprise the administrative officers, police and forest personnel, PRI members, student leaders, GBs and a public representative.

Issues related to land encroachment in the community land of Hollongi and Kokila and modalities to disseminate information about the rules and regulations pertaining to infrastructure developments in the vicinity of the airport were also elaborately discussed during the meeting.

Assuring to form task force, Papum Pare deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen informed that an order has already been issued on 10 January stating that “NOCs for earth cutting shall be issued only after the committee surveys the site and approves it.”

He further assured to review all the prohibitory orders from time to time and directed the ADCs to be vigil.

DFO Tana Topu, while speaking about the rights and privileges in reserve forest areas for the locals, informed that “in reserve forest areas, there are often restrictions and regulations to protect the environment and biodiversity.”

“Indigenous communities may have certain rights, but balancing conservation and human needs is crucial. It’s essential to engage with local communities to ensure sustainable management and regulate economically viable activities in the reserve forest areas,” he added.

Speaking about the rampant encroachment and earth cutting activities, DFO Tana said that “without public support such illegal activities cannot be stopped.” DFO urged the locals to immediately report such activities to the administration.

Balijan ADC Takar Rava called for coordinated efforts from all the stakeholders to tackle the menace of encroachment and monitor the earth cutting activities near the airport.

APPDSU general secretary Tok Nanu sought the list of the LPC holders of Hollongi and Kokila area citing that “such records will help the task force in identifying defaulters easily.”

He requested the administration to install earth cutting prohibitory signage at all the vital locations and carry out awareness activities regarding the ill effects of earth cutting.

Nanu also requested the DFO to coordinate with the locals and police to stop encroachments and earth cutting and requested the AAI officials to consult the locals in any airport developmental activities.

Air Traffic System in-charge of Airport Authority of India Tapash Nath informed the gathering about the airport environmental management system.

Among others, ZPM Tem Pika also spoke.

The speakers unanimously called for stringent actions against those violating the district administration’s order and called for ban on earth cutting activities along the Telephone nallah. (DIPRO)