Maharashtra MLA pays courtesy call on Governor

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Maharashtra legislative assembly member Sunil Rane, who is also the chairman of Mumbai-based Atharva Foundation, paid a courtesy call on Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Governor complimented Rane for his philanthropic works for girl child education in rural areas, assistance to martyrs and ex-servicemen, women empowerment. He appreciated the Atharva Foundation chairman for donating an ambulance for the ex-servicemen of Arunachal Pradesh through the Rajya Sainik Board.

The Governor suggested Rane for assistance in the field of education and art & culture professions. He emphasised on joint ventures in education and healthcare for girl children.

Rane apprised the Governor that Atharva Foundation is an initiative of Atharva Group of Institutes, which is executing various welfare projects, such as girl child education in rural regions of lndia, help to families of martyrs and ex-servicemen across the country, and promoting sportspersons. He said that Atharva is also involved in educational ventures.

Earlier in the day, Rane donated an ambulance for the welfare of ex-servicemen of Arunachal Pradesh and gifted laptops to the daughters of the martyrs. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)