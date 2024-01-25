AYUSH OPD inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: The District AYUSH Mission Society of ICR on Wednesday inaugurated the first AYUSH OPD in ICR at PHC Chimpu established under National AYUSH Mission.

Attending the inaugural function, director of health services Dr. Dondu Wange congratulated the department for timely completion of the works and advised the staff to give comprehensive service to the public and make the best use of it.

“This OPD will not only cater to the disease treatment but also act as a wellness centre for various health-related issues,” Dr. Wange said.

These health facilities will provide AYUSH system of medicine along with modern medicines.

AYUSH DDHS Dr. Dusu Laji, ICR DMO Dr. Kipa Tuglik and health officers of ICR attended the programme. (DIPRO)