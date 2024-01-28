Arunachal celebrates Republic Day with pride

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh with pride and fervour on 26 January.

In Tawang, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang unfurled the national flag at the general parade ground and paid homage to the freedom fighters. The day was celebrated also in Jang and Lungla subdivisions, and other administrative outposts of the district.

Longding DC Bekir Nyorak unfurled the national flag in headquarters Longding, and highlighted the achievements of various departments. The Longding KVK also celebrated the day in Kanubari, where MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu inaugurated an exhibition stall of the KVK.

Flagging off of an EVM demonstration van and inauguration of exhibition stalls were other highlights of the celebration.

In West Kameng district, the national flag was unfurled by DC Akriti Sagar in Bomdila, and ADC Lobsang Tsetan unfurled the national flag in Rupa.

In West Siang district, DC Mamu Hage hoisted the national flag, and in her address appealed to the youths to be “involved in development activities and refrain from drug abuse.”

At the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in East Siang HQ Pasighat, APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba highlighted the importance of the Constitution and emphasised the duties and responsibilities of the citizens.

In Upper Subansiri district, DC Penga Tato unfurled the national flag in headquarters Daporijo, and awarded commendation certificates to the outstanding performers in different fields.

In Kurung Kumey district, DC Ibom Tao unfurled the national flag in headquarters Koloriang, and in Lower Siang district, DC Rujjum Raksap did the honours in Likabali.

Republic Day was celebrated also at Pali Vidyapeeth in Chongkham circle of Namsai district. Besides Chongkham ADC Kretkam Thikak, DCM Chowna Mein attended the event.

The day was celebrated also in Siang district headquarters Boleng, where DC PN Thungon unfurled the tricolour.

In Upper Siang district DC Hage Lailang hoisted the national flag in Yingkiong, in the presence of, among others, Health Minister Alo Libang.

In Mariyang, ADC Akan Reagon unfurled the national flag, while in Tuting, ADC Pandov Perme did the honours.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh unfurled the national flag in headquarters Tezu, and in his speech urged the youths to stay away from drugs and other vices.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, DC Soumya Saurabh unfurled the national flag in Roing, and in East Siang district, DC Tayi Taggu unfurled the national tricolour in headquarters Pasighat, in the presence of, among others, MP Tapir Gao, MLA Kaling Moyong, and SP Sumit Kumar Jha.

Itanagar-based Rajiv Gandhi Govt Polytechnic College Principal Taba Tath unfurled the tricolour on the college campus, and exhorted everyone to “have faith in the Indian Constitution and serve mankind with true spirit, without any racial feeling.”

Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills (P/Pare) also celebrated Republic Day, with Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha hoisting the national flag in the presence of the registrar, the finance officer, deans, department heads, faculty members, students, administrative officers, and staff.

In Yupia, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen unfurled the national flag, and urged students to stay away from all kinds of vices.

Republic Day was celebrated also in Tirap HQ Khonsa, where DC Hento Karga hoisted the national flag. MLA Chakat Aboh also attended the celebration. (With inputs from DIPROs)