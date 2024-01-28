RGU VC flags off team for Yuva Sangam

RONO HILLS, 27 Jan: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha on Wednesday flagged off a group of 14 students from the university for the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ initiative, to be held in Pondicherry from 29 January to 3 February.

“Yuva Sangam is an initiative of the government of India which focuses on conducting exposure tours of the youths, comprising mainly students studying in higher educational institutions and some off-campus youths from one state or union territories to the other and vice versa.

“It provides an immersive experience of diverse facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and youth connect in the host states,” Prof Kushwaha said.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that the students would “get a multidimensional exposure under five broad areas – the five ‘P’s: paryatan (tourism), parampara (tradition), pragati (development), paraspar sampark (people-to-people connect), and prodyogiki (technology).”

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that the programme is being organised to “encourage the youths as future leaders to raise awareness on global issues, exchange ideas, among other things.”

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung and Assistant Registrar Gomar Basar also spoke.

The team is being escorted by Prof Sambhu Prasad and guest assistant professor Tadung Dada.