Arunachal win Blind Football League

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh team emerged the winner of the 1st India Blind Football League-2024, organised by the All Indian Blind Football Association in Bangalore, Karnataka, from 23 to 26 January, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) informed in a release on Saturday.

The PAA congratulated the players and the officials who accompanied them for making the state proud “and bringing laudable medals,” and added that “the achievement of Team Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football is a great inspiration for the divyangjan sportspersons of the state.”

The PAA appealed to the state government to provide financial grant to the divyangjan sportspersons of the state, and to initiate a sports policy for disabled sportspersons.