CS announces names of state awardees

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Chief Secretary Dharmendra announced the names of the state awardees during the Republic Day celebration at IG Park here on Friday.

Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust and the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission led by Dirang (W/Kameng)-based NIMAS have been awarded gold medals.

Nine government officials of various departments have been awarded silver medals, while three police officials and a teacher will receive commendation certificates.

They, along with the state awardees whose names were announced at the Independence Day celebration last year, will receive the awards during the Statehood Day celebration.