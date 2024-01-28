RGU wins R-Day badminton tourney

NIRJULI, 27 Jan: A doubles badminton tournament was organised by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the NERIST, as part of the 75th Republic Day celebration, at the NERIST here.

RGU won the tournament, defeating the NERIST with 6-3 sets.

Dr Hemantajit Gogoi of RGU was declared the best player of the tournament, while the award for the best men’s doubles team went to NERIST’s pair of Toko Shama and Dr P Devachandra Singh.

Dr Hesinam Shanjit Singh of RGU won the best smasher award.

NERIST’s Prof AK Gupta and RGU’s Nangram Toglik were adjudged the best veteran players.

Trophies and citations were given to all the players, match officials, and volunteers.