Taekwondo gold medallist Remi Taying felicitated

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 27 Jan: Remi Taying, of Ralung village near here in East Siang district, who won the gold medal in the recently concluded 27 Kyurogi State Level Taekwondo Championship (under 63 kg category), held in Lohit HQ Tezu, was felicitated here on Saturday by the elders of Ngorlung-Ralung village, GBs, women SHGs, the Boriing Olung Welfare Society, the Legong Banggo Students Union, Friends of 1990s (organisation), and the East Siang unit of the ABK (Youth).

Sixteen-year-old Remi is a Class 12 (Arts) student of IGJGHSS in Pasighat. She had earlier won the district-level competition and bagged a number of prizes in different sport disciplines, including race, high jump, long jump and shot put throw.

Remi’s father Matin Taying is a primary school teacher, and her mother Yatam Panggeng Taying is a housewife.

Norglung-based Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan principal Ranjeet Doley, along with the teaching staff and students joined the felicitation programme.

Doley informed that “Remi is our ex-student and she had a good track record in sports all through her primary school days.”