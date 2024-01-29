Kharge asks Shah to take urgent action to ensure rule of law prevails in Manipur

NEW DELHI, 28 Jan: Expressing “grave concern” over the situation in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wrote to union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the “continuing silence and inaction” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an injustice to the people of the northeastern state.

In his letter, Kharge urged Shah to take urgent action to ensure that democracy and the rule of law prevails once more in Manipur.

“I write to you on a matter of very grave concern. It has been almost nine months since Manipur erupted in violence, and the situation has only turned from bad to worse,” he said.

Kharge detailed recent developments in the state, noting that, on 24 January, a meeting was convened among ministers, MPs and MLAs in the historical Kangla Fort in Imphal that is heavily guarded by central and state security forces.

Many members present at the meeting were compelled and coerced to attend this meeting by an armed group, he claimed.

“Not only that, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLA from Wangkhem, Keisham Meghachandra, was brutally assaulted and tortured during this meeting,” Kharge said.

This shocking incident has happened despite the heavy presence of central and security forces and intelligence personnel, he said.

Kharge said that, till date there has been no action from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the home ministry on this very disturbing subversion of democratic processes by a non-state actor.

“It is shameful that the prime minister’s eloquent silence when it comes to Manipur seems to be the prevailing strategy from all important stakeholders in both the state and the Centre,” he alleged.

Kharge pointed out that he himself had visited Manipur on 14 January for the inaugural rally of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“My experience was similar to what Rahul Gandhi noted in his previous visit to Manipur on 29th and 30th June, 2023, and recently again during the yatra that the Manipuri society remains bitterly divided and no concrete steps have been taken towards peace, relief and justice for those still suffering from the aftermath of the violence in the state since 3 May, 2023,” he said.

All these events point to a “complete collapse” of the administration in Manipur, the Congress chief argued.

“The continuing silence and inaction of the prime minister is an injustice to the people of Manipur,” he said.

Governments come and go, but it is the responsibility of constitutional functionaries to ensure that democratic structures, institutions and processes are protected and preserved, Kharge said in his letter to Shah.

“Our nation has just celebrated the 75th Republic Day. Manipur is an integral part of our republic and I urge you to take urgent action to ensure that democracy and the rule of law prevails once more in a very important and valued part of our wonderfully diverse country,” he said. (PTI)