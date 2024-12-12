6 journalists conferred Kalyan Barooah journalism award

NEW DELHI, 11 Dec: Six journalists from the Northeast were on Wednesday conferred an excellence award instituted in the memory of the late Kalyan Barooah, who passed away during the Covid pandemic.

The award was co-organised by the North East Media Forum (NEMF) and ‘My Home India’ in memory of Barooah, a renowned Delhi-based journalist hailing from Assam.

The 2nd Kalyan Barooah awardees included Mubina Akhtar, a freelance journalist who received the honour under the ‘print media’ category, Mridusmanta Boruah of Pratidin Times under the ‘electronic media’ category.

Kshetrimayum Chitrabhanu Devi of Imphal Review of Arts & Politics received the award in the digital media category, while veteran journalist Kishore Seram won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Farhana Ahmed from The Assam Tribune got a special mention in the ‘print media’ category for her stories on human trafficking and forced migration whereas Aparamita Das got a special mention for her photo essay under the still photography category.