Injured minor girl child found; being sheltered at CCI

ROING, 30 Jan: A 6-year-old girl child was found completely naked and suffering from a broken leg in Ezengo area here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Monday.

Allegedly, she was purchased as a bonded labourer from Assam in exchange for a mobile phone given to her parents.

As per reports, the girl was found by some women, who took her to the police station, from where she was transferred to the Child Care Institute (CCI) run by the Nani Maria Society (NMS).

NMS chairperson Desai Linggi informed, “The little girl is totally traumatised because of what she has gone through. She was found totally unclothed in the late evening in such cold weather. She was taken to the hospital by the Childline, and had to spend a night at the hospital.

“As of now, she is with us at our CCI. Communicating with her is difficult because of the language barrier, but we are trying,” Linggi said.

“Buying and selling of women and children, human trafficking, are openly practiced even today. The women and child related departments, commissions, and groups should focus on looking into these matters in a stricter manner. The child welfare committees should be more vigilant and unbiased towards such cases,” she said.

It is learnt that the minor’s initial medical reports have not shown any sign of sexual violation, but one of her legs was broken in two places.

LDV SP Akanksha Yadav informed that the police have apprehended one person involved in the case, while two others are on the run.

“We are on the lookout for them,” she said.