MTB Mishmi Hills Expedition Challenge flagged off

ROING, 30 Jan: MTB Mishmi Hills Expedition Challenge-2024 was flagged off by ZPM Komji Linggi from the Youth Hostel in Ezengo here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

The expedition, themed ‘Say no to drugs’, aims at promoting eco-friendly tourism in the state.

Twenty-six riders from different parts of the state, including Mechuka (Shi-Yomi), Pasighat (East Siang), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Tirap, Changlang, Lohit, Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley, and Itanagar and Nirjuli (ICR) are participating in the expedition.

The riders will traverse the Roing-Hunli-Etalin road to reach their final destination Maliney. They are expected to reach Maliney on 1 February, on the occasion of Reh festival of the Idu Mishmis.

The group, led by Pronov Mega from the Mishmi Hills Trekking Company, will also cover the snow-clad Mayudia Pass.

The event is being organised by the Arunachal Cycling Association, in collaboration with The Mishmi Hills Trekking Company, under the patronage of the youth affairs directorate.

Former ZPM Anjite Menjo, DSO Roy Mihu, DYWO Raju Mipi, and Everesters Taka Tamut and Tine Mena were also present at the flagging-off ceremony.