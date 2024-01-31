Last session of 7th legislative assembly from 8 Feb; some important bills likely to be taken up for passage

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The 13th session of the 7th legislative assembly will be held on 8 and 9 February.

Governor KT Parnaik on Monday issued the summons for the two-day assembly session. This is expected to be the last assembly session before the coming combined assembly and general elections.

Further, it might be the last opportunity for the ruling as well as the opposition parties to impress upon voters their political agendas. While there is no specific agenda on the table, the ruling party is expected to pass some important bills.

“There is a possibility of passing bills for the creation of two new districts in the state. Apart from it, we don’t think there will be any major issue which will be taken up during the two days’ session,” said a source.

With the ruling BJP having brute majority, the last session of the 7th legislative assembly is also expected to be completely one-sided.

In the present assembly, the BJP has 49 MLAs, the Congress has four, and the NPP has four, while there are three independent MLAs.

The term of the present assembly ends on 2 June, and elections will have to be conducted before that.

The election to the 60-member assembly constituency is expected to be announced along with the general election.

In 2019, the total voting percentage in the state was 76.6. The BJP recorded a vote share of 51 percent, followed by the Congress (17 percent), the NPP (14.7 percent), and the JD-U (10 percent), while 0.9 percent voted for NOTA.