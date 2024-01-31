State’s blind football team emerges overall winner in national league

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) on Tuesday congratulated the state’s blind football team on emerging the overall champion in the 1st India Blind Football League-2024 held in Bangalore, Karnataka, by the Indian Blind Football Association from 23-26 January.

The Arunachal team comprised Nido Dominic, Nyokyok Talum, Tago Milli, Nyabum Roti, Podo Talar, Humjnai Bhoi, Laa Angu, and

Boje Marbom (team captain).

“This achievement of Arunachal Pradesh blind football team will serve as a great inspiration for the divyangjan sportspersons of the state in the days to come,” the PAA said, and appealed to the state government to provide proper facilities and fund for the divyangjan sportspersons of the state.