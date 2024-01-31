Child Rights Commission takes cognition of child molestation case

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has taken cognisance of a child molestation case registered at the Yachuli police station in Lower Subansiri district.

The incident of molestation reportedly occurred on 21 January, when a person molested a 14-year-old student who was living in a rented house.

On receiving the news, the paternal uncle of the child lodged a complaint at the police station on 22 January. The case was registered under the POCSO Act. The guardian has also submitted a complaint to the APSCPCR.

Currently the child is admitted in a hospital in Tezpur (Assam) and is reported to be in great trauma, involving hallucinations.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the child’s parents are seeking financial aid, as they are not financially well off.

The APSCPCR said that it is arranging financial assistance for the victim’s treatment, as the commission does not have any provision for providing financial aid “besides the provision for victim’s compensation scheme, which takes a year to be claimed because of various court formalities.”