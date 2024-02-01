9 houses reduced to ashes in fire

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 31 Jan: Nine houses were reduced to ashes while two others were partially damaged in a massive fire that broke out in the market here in West Kameng district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Twenty families have been financially affected by the incident.

According to official report, the fire broke out at around 2:30 am. Two fire tenders from Bomdila and one from Dirang, along with water tankers of the Dirang-based ITBP were deployed to douse the flames, which were brought under control by 6:30 am.

No loss of life has been reported.