Experts inspect slope protection work for highway projects

KHONSA, 31 Jan: A two-member team, comprising MoRTH EE Abey Kumar and Tehri Dam Hydro Development Corporation Director Neeraj Agarwal, inspected the Longding-Tissa-Khonsa (NH 215), the Hukanjuri-Khonsa (NH 315A) and the Changlang-Khonsa (NH 215) roads on Wednesday to assess the status of the sinking zone near Luthong village, besides inspecting other peripheral highway projects, to work out possible slope protection and mitigation work.

Highway EE Nani Tath informed that “the Luthong sinking zone caused difficulties for the contractor as well as the department in regulating the free flow of traffic during the last monsoon.”

“Although the contractor has restored the site two times after completion of the project as per the scope of the contract agreement, the repeated sliding down of road formation due to the sinking area has caused many difficulties,” he informed, and expressed hope that the expert team would help “explore possible mitigation work.” (DIPRO)