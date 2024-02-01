Himalayan serow fawn rescued, returned to habitat

[ Prem Chetry ]

JANG, 31 Jan: A Himalayan serow (Capricomis sumatraensis) fawn, rescued by the locals here in Tawang district, was sent back unharmed to its habitat by Sokdam Tsokpa (ST), a local voluntary organisation, on Wednesday.

ST vice president Pema Gombu informed, “Some locals found the fawn, which had strayed away from its herd and was wandering about on the roadside. It was shivering and scared, and unable to run.”

“The fawn was handed over to our custody by the locals. There was no injury. Perhaps it got separated from its herd due to the heavy snowfall,” Gombu added.

The volunteers of the organisation fed bamboo leaves and provided shelter to the fawn, and waited for the snowfall to stop. On Wednesday morning, they took the fawn to a safe place, from where it was sent back to its habitat unharmed.