Poi Me Dam Me Phi celebrated

Mein advocates preserving Tai Ahom heritage

LEKANG, 31 Jan: The 11th edition of Poi Me Dam Me Phi, a significant festival of the Tai Ahoms, was celebrated by the Tai Ahom Development Society in Krishnapur here in Namsai district on Wednesday with traditional fervour.

Attending the festivity, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid homage to the forefathers of the Tai Ahom community, and extended greetings to the community’s members residing in Arunachal and Assam.

Emphasising the festival’s significance in terms of uniting the community, Mein advocated preserving the unique heritage of the Tai Ahoms, “which is reflected through the celebration of such festivals.”

He recalled pivotal Ahom figures Sukaphaa and Lachit Borphukan, and underscored their contributions in the formation of Assam.

The DCM also highlighted the festival’s “crucial role in fostering cultural exchange

and ensuring the enduring legacy of the Tai Ahom community for future generations.”

Drawing parallels with the diverse cultures of Arunachal, he emphasised “the shared commitment to preserving cultural identity.”

Dwelling on the broader context of cultural preservation, Mein said, “Many of the wars and unsung heroes of the Arunachal region are still to be given due recognition. The government of India’s initiative has provided us with an opportunity to research, reflect, and rewrite our own history.”

He also outlined the ongoing efforts to “document the state’s unsung heroes, preserve traditional knowledge, art, craft, and food habits in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Among others, MLAs Jummum Ete Deori, Laisam Simai, Mutchu Mithi and Somlung Mossang, district BJP president Chau Sujana Namchoom, and the Society for Tai-Ahom chairman Dr Hemanta Gogoi joined the celebration. (DCM’s PR Cell)