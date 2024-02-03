CM inaugurates RIWATCH’s NE wing

DIBRUGARH, 2 Feb: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures & Heritage’s (RIWATCH) Northeast and international museum wings were inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and delegates of the 8th International Conference of World Elders here in Assam on Thursday.

Khandu in his address thanked RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami for his “dedicated efforts for bringing ancient traditions of the world to a common platform through the concept of RIWATCH in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh.”

Terming the RIWATCH “a treasure trove of ancient traditions, cultures and heritage,” the CM emphasised the need to revive lost traditions based on scientific research.

Sharing his years of experience in documenting cultures across Arunachal, Swami said that “the importance of museum like RIWATCH cannot be ignored as it showcases captivating collection of artefacts, traditional crafts and historical documents that narrate the story of not only the vibrant cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, but also of the world.”

He urged the foreign delegates to “establish RIWATCH in your respective countries, which will further pave the way for establishing the University of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures & Heritage.”

Some traditional artefacts were also donated by a few of the foreign delegates to represent their country for the museum’s international wing.

Further, discussions were held to explore avenues for cross-cultural collaborations and exchange of traditional knowledge.

Two books, titled Devine Plants by Nandini Dholepat, and In the Fabric of Culture by Karabi Baruah were also released on the occasion.

The programme was attended also by former Puducherry lieutenant governor Mukut Mithi, MLA Ninong Ering, RIWATCH chairman Joram Begi, and members of various apex bodies and institutions of Arunachal.