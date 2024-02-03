IPR dept felicitates R-Day tableau artistes

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Feb: The Arunachal tableau artistes who showcased the rich biodiversity and culture of the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVSR), themed ‘Viksit Bharat’, during the Republic Day celebration in New Delhi were felicitated by the IPR department here on Thursday.

It was the fourth consecutive time that a tableau from Arunachal was selected for Republic Day in New Delhi. Arunachal had bagged the Best Tableau Award in 2017.

Interacting with the artistes, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete congratulated the team of 13 artistes for “showcasing the rich biodiversity and culture that flourishes beautifully in the small pocket of the state on Republic Day in New Delhi.”

He exhorted them to “keep up the zeal and tempo in future also,” and gave assurance that the IPR department would provide all possible help to the community, “as and when sought.”

He also distributed certificates to the artistes.

IPR Director Onyok Pertin and DDIPR (Art & Exhibition) Marbang Ezing highlighted the initiatives that had been taken to take the tableau to New Delhi.

SBVSR chief adviser Indi Glow spoke about the activities being taken up in the region and his experiences as an escort of the team.

Team in-charge and art expert Hage Habung, along with artist Sangey Tsewang had camped in New Delhi for months together to make the event a successful one.

Artistes Tenzin Wangmu Glow, Anjali Tamang, Anjina Phiang, Manjina Phiang, Tenzing Wangmu Phinya, Payal Sarum, Oshin Dema, Tsering Dema Lali, Esha Bachung, Nina Hagam, Priyanka Sarung, Sonam Sarung, and Nima Yangzom Phinya presented a traditional dance during the felicitation function.

Spread over 17 square kilometres, the SBVCR is a rich biodiversity hotspot in the state. It was created in 2017 to protect the biodiversity of the region. It is home to critically endangered species such as the passerine bird Bugun Liocichla (Liocichlabu gunorum) which is named after the tribe, and the red panda (Ailurus fulgens), as well as various flora and fauna. (DIPR)