AAP starts political activities in East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Feb 3: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started its activities in East Siang district with an interaction meeting with party workers here on Saturday.

AAP’s state secretary and East Siang district in-charge Shoney Pertin, who conducted the meeting, informed that their party is fielding MLA candidates in all three seats in the district.

He informed that Arunachal State Committee of AAP has appointed district presidents and instructed them to constitute full-fledged committees within the respective district and block and gear up political activities to join the election battle.

Pertin, who is a native of Jarku, Pasighat, is aspiring to contest the ensuing assembly poll from 39-Mebo assembly seat. He had contested as National People’s Party (NPP) candidate from the seat last time but lost the election.

When contacted, AAP’s state president Yamra Taya said that they have tightened their belt to field party candidates in all Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats in the ensuing election.

“We have already forwarded names of ticket aspirants for 2 Lok Sabha and 25 Vidhan Sabha seats of the state to the national committee, which is to be declared as the first list of candidates soon. The central committee of AAP has prepared the manifesto putting the state’s education, health and youth development into top priority,” said the state president adding that AAP’s national leaders are visiting the state and will sound poll bugle within the current month.