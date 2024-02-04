Papum Pare DA starts market inspection

MENGIO, 3 Feb: The Papum Pare district administration has started its third district-wide market inspection-cum-awareness programme from Mengio market on Friday.

During the inspection, all the shops have been physically verified and their trading licenses were checked, expired trading licenses were renewed on the spot.

The shopkeepers and villagers were made aware of the legal trade practices as well as the provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA), 2003 which prohibits smoking in public places, selling of tobacco products like cigarette, gutka etc. to anyone below the age of 18 years and in an area within 100 yards of the premises of educational institutions like schools and colleges.

The inspection team comprised town magistrate Chukhu Taba, trade development officer Tai Arun, police personnel, members of market welfare committee and other officials from the trade and commerce department.

The ongoing market inspection-cum-awareness programme will cover Sagalee, Kimin, Balijan and culminate at Doimukh on 8 March. (DIPRO)