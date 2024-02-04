APSCPCR seeks early establishment of CHD at Naharlagun Rly Station

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) emphasized the need for early establishment of a Child Help Desk (CHD) at Naharlagun Railway Station.

The Commission raised the matter during a meeting with Railway Police Force (RPF) and Child Welfare Committees (CWC) of ICR and Papum Pare at the Commission’s office on Friday.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the recent incident of kidnapping and child abuse at Naharlagun Railway Station.

During the meeting, the participants discussed various issues related to safety and security of children especially, early establishment of a Child Help Desk at the railway station.

APSCPCR chairperson Ratan Anya said that as per the latest guidelines of the Mission Vatsalya issued by the ministry of women and child development and also the revised standard operating procedures of the Indian Railways, it is necessary to have a 24X7 operating Child Help Desk at railway stations.

The Commission also discussed at length several issues related to children, roles and responsibilities of stakeholders and steps needed to be taken for safety of children and minors in contact with the railways.

The chairperson stated that the Commission will take up the matter of establishment of a CHD at Naharlagun Railway Station and at ISBT, Lekhi with the WCD department.

The Commission also urged the state home department to take necessary steps for establishment of General Railway Police (GRP) for prevention of crimes in the railways.

The meeting was attended by APSCPCR members Ngurang Achung and Miti Libang, member secretary Khoda Rakhi and RPF led by inspector Ravi Kumar, CWC ICC led by Taba Zim and team of CWC Papum Pare led by Takio Poha.