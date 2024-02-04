Several vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall near Sela Pass

DC issues traffic advisory

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 3 Feb: Heavy snowfall has left several commercial and passenger vehicles stranded on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road.

Due to heavy snowfall near Sela Pass, around 30 trucks and passenger vehicles have been stranded there since Thursday.

“We have been stranded here for the last three days as the road has been completely covered with snow,” a truck driver said. Those stranded are also facing shortage of food and drinking water.

They said that the BRO labourers are providing food and other essentials to them.

Meanwhile, the situation has prompted the Tawang district administration to issue a traffic advisory on Friday for regulating the traffic movement.

As per the advisory, all the movement of traffic, both civilian and army, paramilitary forces on the BCT road from police check gate, Jang (Tawang) towards Sela Pass shall be allowed to move on alternate dates from 5, 7, 9, and 11 February and continue accordingly.

All the movement of traffic from West Kameng district shall be allowed to enter the jurisdiction of Tawang district on alternate basis on 6, 8, 10, and 12 February and continue accordingly.

Movement of emergency service vehicles like, ambulance, power and water supply shall be allowed without restrictions subject to weather and road conditions.

As per the advisory, continuous snowfall has been experienced in the Sela Pass area due to which heavy accumulation of snow has been reported on the BCT road from Jaswant Garh (Tawang) to Baisakhi in West Kameng district.

The advisory stated that this has led to traffic jams for hours together, or even days on the already stressed-out road condition.

The administration cautioned that any violation of the advisory will entail prosecution as per law, and that the advisory will remain in force until further order.