Snowfall delights Mechukha Valley

MECHUKHA, 3 Feb: Mechukha Valley witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Friday evening. This brought sheer delight to both the locals and tourists.

The snowfall continued through Saturday morning, blanketing the entire town in a pristine layer of white.

Residents of Mechukha reveled in the snowy landscape, with mountains, trees and buildings adorned in glistening snow.

The locals and tourists were seen engaging in activities such as crafting snowmen, partaking in lively snowball fights and capturing the enchanting moments through photographs.

Already known for its natural splendor, Mechukha Valley has been elevated to a new level of charm with this season’s first snowfall, providing a truly magical experience for all.

PTI adds: Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed delight at the season’s first snowfall at Mechuka.

“Mesmerising Mechuka! Covered with white snow carpet, the landscape in Shi Yomi district offers a picturesque escape into nature’s winter wonderland.

Come visit Arunachal Pradesh, where countless nature’s gifts await your appreciation,” he said on X.

The chief minister, in another social media post, shared a few snapshots of snowfall in Anini in Dibang Valley district.

“Anini in Dibang Valley has transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland blanketed in snow. Stunning landscapes with their undulating hills and dense forests have created a serene and picturesque scene. Do come and enjoy the breathtaking panorama,” the chief minister said.