Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, says Centre set to take important decisions on state

NEW DELHI, 3 Feb: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday said the Centre is set to take “some important decisions” in the interests of the people of the state.

He said this after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah here where he discussed “matters of paramount importance” concerning Manipur.

Singh met Shah as sporadic ethnic violence continued in Manipur.

“Today, I had the esteemed privilege of meeting with the Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi. Engaging in a profound exchange, we discussed matters of paramount importance concerning our state.

“Rest assured, the Government of India is set to take some important decisions in the interests of the people of Manipur,” Singh wrote on X.

The chief minister, however, did not indicate what the decisions could be.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then over 200 people have been killed in the continuing violence.

A series of confidence building measures were taken and that include constitution of a judicial inquiry committee, financial aids to the victims and sending additional troops.

Shah had visited the state for four consecutive days in his efforts to calm down the warring communities. However, intermittent violence continued. (PTI)