GSS Wakro wins Wipro Earthian Award

WAKRO, 5 Feb: A team of Class 10 students of the Govt Secondary School (GSS) here in Lohit district has won the prestigious Wipro Earthian Award from Bangalore (Karnataka)-based Wipro Foundation for 2023-’24.

“This award for schools and colleges aim at initiating environmental awareness studies by students in their community,” the Lohit Libraries informed in a release.

The winning team comprised Shantilu Kri, Mahilu Chakwa, Rubisi Kri, Duhuwe Kri, and Abhijeet Acharjee, with Eliza Siram as teacher in-charge.

“The team conducted a study over a period of six months, interacting with various stakeholders in the region, learning about sustainability issues like climate change, water scarcity, and loss of biodiversity. The Wipro Earthian programme in eastern Arunachal is run by Roing (LDV)-based NGO AMYAA,” the release stated.

The award ceremony will be held in Bangalore (Karnataka) on 24 and 25 February.