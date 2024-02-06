Blood donation camp organised

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: A voluntary blood donation camp was organised at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on Sunday by Game Changers, an abacus and Vedic mathematics training institute, to mark the World Cancer Day.

ICR DC Talo Potom, who inaugurated the camp, emphasised “the critical need for such initiatives to prevent potential blood shortages,” and urged the people to “actively participate in blood donation, recognising its pivotal role in averting the crisis.”

He also underscored “the importance of fostering a culture of care and compassion towards individuals battling cancer.”

Social worker Dr Sandip Banerjee informed that the blood bank at RKMH faced a critical shortage of blood last month.

“By organising blood donation camps and encouraging participation, we can address this need and inspire others to join this noble cause,” he added.