Prominent footballer Mingu Bage passes away

NEW DELHI, 5 Feb: One of the prominent footballers of the state, former goalkeeper Mingu Bage, passed away on Monday in a hospital here after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Bage was an AIFF-D licence holder football coach, and was the coach of Keyi Panyor FC, which won the silver medal in the recently concluded 8th Eagle Trophy-2024.

He had represented the state in various national as well as regional football championships.

In a release, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) extended heartfelt condolences to the family members of late Bage.

“The entire football fraternity of the state is in deep shock. This is a difficult moment for all of us. His contribution to the growth of football in the state will be remembered forever,” said APFA secretary Ajay.