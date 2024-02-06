Martyr Gammar Angu remembered on 47th birth anniv

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 5 Feb: The 30 Bn SSB, based here in West Kameng district, organised a remembrance ceremony in honour of the 47th birth anniversary of martyr Constable Gammar Angu on Sunday.

Angu, a resident of Angu village in West Siang district, was born on 4 February. He had been posted as a constable in the erstwhile Special Service Bureau, now the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in D Company of GC, Basar, and had been detailed for performing election duties with his company in Jammu & Kashmir on 24 August, 2002.

On 13 October of that year, he had been detailed to go to the police control room in Srinagar with his section in a government vehicle. On their way back from the police control room to company headquarters, Angu was shot dead by militants near Jawahar Market.

30 Bn SSB Second-in-Command Upendra Kumar and other officers of the battalion felicitated the martyr’s family members and presented a memento to them.

Kumar, along with Reyi Angu and her family members laid wreaths at the martyr’s tomb, and planted a thuja sapling at the Shaheed Gammar Angu vatika.