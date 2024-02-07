Nagaland to host 3rd NE Olympic Games

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Nagaland will host the 3rd North East Olympic Games (NOEG) from 18 to 23 March.

The Games will comprise 16 disciplines – archery, athletics, boxing, badminton, basketball, lawn tennis, pencak silat, sepak takraw, table tennis, taekwondo, freestyle wrestling, belt wrestling and wushu – for both men and women, besides cricket, football and volleyball for men only, Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), the organiser, said.

“We are pleased to introduce cricket for men as a new introduction, considering the fact that cricket has been introduced as an Olympic sport. We are also pleased to introduce belt wrestling, as it is a popular traditional and indigenous sport in Nagaland and other parts of the region and it is in line with our aspiration to promote traditional and indigenous sports,” the NOA said.

“In certain disciplines, categories for both men and women have been avoided due to limitations in accommodation facilities and availability of sports grounds,” it said.

The Games will be held in Dimapur, Kohima and Chümoukedima districts.