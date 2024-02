ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Wrestling Association of Arunachal secretary-general Dari Lokam said that Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have expressed willingness to train/coach the women wrestlers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Lokam discussed various issues relating to development of wrestling in Arunachal with Phogat and Malik on the concluding day of the National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.