24 hours bandh call in Seppa postponed

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 7 Feb: The East Kameng Middle Zone Students Union (EKMZSU) and All Bameng Khenewa Lada Students Union (ABKLSU) on Wednesday reportedly, postponed their proposed 24 hours bandh call in Seppa starting 8 February, following the intervention of East Kameng deputy commissioner.

Both the organizations expressed strong discontent over creation of New Bichom district carving out from the existing East Kameng district, without addressing their demands.

The ABKLSU were demanding that new CO office of Lada be created with same nomenclature in East Kameng district, other infrastructures of existing Lada circle be sanctioned and created for East Kameng, creation of new CD block for Lada in East Kameng and creation/continuation of ZPM post for Lada Panchayat and proper land demarcation and public hearing.

The EKMZSU also highlighted their 9-point demands. It reiterated that its team is not satisfied with the verbal assurance by the state cabinet and demanded creation of all infrastructures as demanded in their representation before district creation and before state assembly.

The union expressed their discontent over NOC issued by the then chairman/secretary of proposed Bichom District Nyishi Land Affected Coordination Committee for creation of new Bichom district bifurcating existing East Kameng district.

The union alleged that due consideration and consent of affected individuals were not obtained and boundary demarcation of existing East Kameng and proposed Bichom district were not finalized before issuing the NOC for new district creation.

Convening an emergency meeting with the representatives of EKMZSU and ABKLSU, deputy commissioner Sachin Rana informed that procedures and machineries were involved in planning process and concurrence of schemes. DC appealed to the union members to be patient and assured that the state government is very positive towards their demands and assured that all the demands submitted by both the unions will be addressed in due course of time.

He assured that Lada nomenclature will remain with East Kameng district and location for shifting of infrastructures will be finalized after consultation with the public and their representatives and as per the recommendations of technical committee’s feasibility report.

He further assured to constitute technical committee comprising of administrative officer, executing agencies, PRI members and members of ABLKSU/EKMZSU to study feasibility and prepare detailed project report for further submission to state government for approval and early execution.

The state cabinet on Monday approved for creation of Bichom district which would be carved out from West Kameng and East Kameng districts.