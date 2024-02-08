Bori-Boot Yullo fest celebrated with traditional gaiety at Raga

RAGA, 7 Feb: The 57th Boori-Boot Yullo was celebrated with traditional gaiety at Kamle district headquarters here on Tuesday.

Attending the festival, Kamle deputy commissioner S N Tripathi called upon the people to keep the traditional legacy of Abotani tribe alive.

“Arunachal Pradesh is famed for its rich cultural diversity and

I am amazed by the display of such beautiful traditional dresses, ornaments and dances,” said the DC.

He also said that Kamle district should take cue from its neighboring Lower Subansiri and create better amenities and facilities to attract tourists.

“With near completion of TAH at the twin districts, connectivity problem has been solved to a great extent and many tourists now visit Ziro annually. Similarly, Kamle should also come up with better facilities for tourists to visit our picturesque district also,” the DC said.

BJP in-charge for Kurung Kumey district Nani Opo said that the relationship between Lower Subansiri and Kamle districts has remained cordial since time immemorial.

“Kamle has literally taken birth from Lower Subansiri and we consider it as our own younger brother,” Opo said, while appealing to the people of both the districts to live in harmony as good neighbours.

Underscoring the importance of assimilation and integration between the people of Apatani and Nysihi living in the two districts, Opo said matrimonial relationship is the time-tested mechanism to forge and cement the spirit of mutual understanding and congenial atmosphere between the people of the two tribes.

“Of late, significant inter-marriages have taken place between people of Apatani and Nyishi tribes which is a healthy sign to create a Pan-Arunachal identity,” Opo added.

The day-long celebration showcased rich traditional dances by various village cultural groups and distribution of prizes to winners of sports and cultural activities.

Earlier, festival chairman Pei Maga Tal delivered the keynote address, highlighting the significance of Boori-Boot Yullo celebration.

Skill development and entrepreneurship assistant director Gyati Kacho, vice-president of Puna Hinda Constructions Taru Tana, HoDs and public attended the festival celebration. (DIPRO)